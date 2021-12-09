Calcutta HC quashes FIR against Mithun Chakraborty over his controversial speech during Bengal polls

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday quashed a first information report (FIR) against actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty over an alleged controversial speech made during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign earlier this year.

The bench, led by Justice Kaushik Chanda, also stayed further investigation into the matter.

On June 16, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by the Kolkata Police on Wednesday over the controversial speech during the Bengal election campaign.

Chakraborty, who was among the BJP's star campaigners in the April-May election, was questioned virtually in connection with a case filed against him over the speech.The FIR was filed by the Trinamool Congress at the Manicktala police station in Kolkata.

Chakraborty during an election campaign recited dialogues in his speech from his movies: "Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (Will hit you here and the body will land at the crematorium)."

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections that concluded last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

Violence was reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

