Calendar dedicated to farmers' protest unveiled in Canada

Chandigarh, Nov 29 Canada-based online magazine that covers alternate politics unveiled its annual calendar dedicated to the year-long farmers' protest in India, organisers said on Monday.

Dedicated to the year-long farmers' protest in India, the 2022 calendar released in Surrey bears important dates related to the struggle that eventually compelled the government to roll back three farm laws that prompted the agitation.

The event began with a moment of silence for more than 700 farmers who had laid down their lives during the movement, besides dozens of workers who died in a recent coal mine disaster in Russia.

The unveiling ceremony was held amidst the presence of well-known community activists who have been raising their voices for Indian farmers for the past one year. The calendar has been designed by Vipin Kapoor.

Among the elected officials who spoke on the occasion were Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal and Surrey -Greentimbers MLA Rachna Singh, besides former Burnaby School Trustee Baljinder Kaur Narang.

Prominent Punjabi poet Amrit Diwana recited a poem dedicated to the famers before the speakers were invited on the dais. Media personality Noni Kaur sung a song as a tribute to the protest.

At least two scholars Harsharan Singh Punia and Raghbir Singh Sirjana shed the light on the background of the farmer agitation. Those present included prominent painter Jarnail Singh and a movie actor B.K.S. Rakhra.

