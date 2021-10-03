Capt Amarinder Singh rebuffs allegations of colluding with BJP

After Punjab sports and education minister Pargat Singh alleged that decision to delay procurement of paddy is the result of a conspiracy between BJP and former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Captain said that people of Punjab knows him and asked the minister to show the evidence.

Captain also asked Pargat Singh to give proof of the 'lies' being spread by the latter.

Taking to Twitter, Media Advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh, Raveen Thukral said, "What nonsense? Do you really think the people of Punjab will believe I'd ever collude with @BJP4India to delay procurement? And have you forgotten it affected BJP-led Haryana too? Or are you too naive to understand these things?': @capt_amarinder to @13pargatsingh"

"'And do you have any proof for these lies? Or are you so irresponsible you believe you can get away with such trash? People of Punjab know me & know I always have and will stand with the farmers. I expect honesty from a former Indian hockey Capt.' @capt_amarinder to @13pargatsingh," he said.

Meanwhile, Pargat Singh in a Facebook post said today that, "Kickstarted the paddy procurement at Maqsudan Grain Market, District Jalandhar today. Smooth procurement and timely payment of paddy will be ensured and I promise that farmers will not face any problem during the procurement."

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal intervention in the issue of paddy procurement and allowing the state to start the procurement from October 3 only.

Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought his personal intervention to advise the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to withdraw its letter regarding postponement of procurement and allow the state to begin paddy procurement from October 1 instead of the proposed October 11.

Amid protests in Punjab and Haryana over Friday's order, the central government on Saturday took back its decision to postpone the procurement till October 11 and announced that it will start it from Sunday only.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, on Saturday said that the procurement will start from Sunday in both Haryana and Punjab.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a release said that the Central government has decided that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and has advised all the agencies to gear up to help farmers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor