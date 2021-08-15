Car loaded with firecrackers found outside Shiv Sena MLA's office in Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Saturday found a car loaded with firecrackers parked outside a Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's office in Dahisar area here on Saturday.

The owner of the vehicle has been identified. He stays in a nearby building and was called to the police station, the police said.

The owner of the vehicle claimed that he sells firecrackers on roads and he had kept the firecrackers in his vehicle due to rains.

"The owner of the vehicle has been selling firecrackers in Dahisar for the last 8-9 years. He could not keep the firecrackers at his home as water entered his home. So he kept them in his car. No suspicious intent has been found till now. We will verify all the angles and take action accordingly," said Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

