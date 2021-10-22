Car rally of NSG Black Cat commandos reaches Bengaluru

'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama', the car rally of Black Cat commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG), received a warm welcome on its arrival in Bengaluru on Friday.

Many cultural events were also organised to mark the rally's arrival in Bengaluru.

Later, the car rally was flagged off to Maharashtra from Bengaluru by Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

"I want to salute every soldier of our country. If we are safe today, it is because of the sacrifices made by our soldiers who are braving extreme weather and standing 24 by 7 to safeguard our country. Today, we honoured the families of soldiers. I also flagged the Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama rally conducted as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of India's independence," stated Ashoka.

"I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. With their support, the rally and the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will be a successful event," he added.

NSG DG, MA Ganapathy said that the rally will cover a distance of 7,500 kilometres.

"The idea is to propagate the values of patriotism and nation-building and also to pay regards to martyrs of the freedom movement through this rally," said Ganapathy.

The NSG car rally was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Red Fort in New Delhi on October 2 as part of a nationwide celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The journey will end on October 30, 2021, at the Police Memorial in the national capital.

NSG's car rally will pass through 18 cities in 12 states of the nation and will visit historic places like Kakori Memorial (Lucknow), Bharat Mata Mandir (Varanasi), Netaji Bhawan Barrackpore (Kolkata), Swaraj Ashram (Bhubaneswar), Tilak Ghat (Chennai), Freedom Park (Bengaluru), Mani Bhawan and August Kranti Maidan (Mumbai) and Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad).

As many as 12 NSG officers and 35 commandos will be participating in the car rally.

( With inputs from ANI )

