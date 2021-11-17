CBI arrested 3 defence personnel in two separate cases of bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two army officials and one airforce official in separate bribery cases.

In a statement issued by the CBI on Wednesday, the agency said that two officials of the rank of Hawaldar in the Army have been arrested in an alleged bribery case of Rs 50,000.

"A case was registered on complaint against two army officials from Southern Command in Pune. It was alleged that the complainant was selected to the post of MTS in the examination taken by Army Ordnance Corps, Pune and received a call letter and he was to join at Ordnance factory, Wardha in Maharashtra on or before November 19 along with the original call letter," said CBI.

It was further alleged that under the pretext of early joining formalities, the accused took the original call letter of the complainant and demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh and agreed to accept the initial amount of Rs 50,000. It was also alleged that an amount of Rs 30,000 was transferred by the complainant through Phonepay to the account of one accused," the statement added.

Subsequently, CBI informed that both the accused allegedly came for accepting the remaining amount of Rs 20,000.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the said amount. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Pune which led to the recovery of incriminating documents relating to the case.

"Both the accused were produced before the Court of Special Judge for CBI cases in Pune on Wednesday and were remanded to five days police custody," the agency stated.

In another case, CBI has arrested a Civilian Gazetted officer of the Indian Airforce from Lohegaon in Pune for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 as an initial instalment from the complainant.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on complaint against the said officer of the Indian Air Force in Lohegaon. It was alleged that the accused demanded an undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from the complainant to consider his mutual transfer request to Dehu Road, Pune.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 as an initial instalment from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Pune. Which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," the agency said.

"The accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge in Pune and was remanded two days Police Custody," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

