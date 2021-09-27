CBI arrested absconding accused from Pune in case related to violence, other offences in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an absconding accused from Pune in a case related to violence and other offences in West Bengal.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court and was granted transit remand for four days, an official release said.

CBI had registered the instant case on August 25, 2021, on the orders of Calcutta High Court in connection with WPA 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 and 169 of 2021 dated August 19, 2021, and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Kotwali, Nadia district in West Bengal in an FIR.

It was alleged that the accused along with unknown others assembled and broke into the house of the complainant with weapons like a sharp dagger, pipes of tube well, iron rod and firearms. They allegedly ransacked the house of the complainant and dragged out the husband of the complainant.

One of the accused allegedly shot bullet fire at the head of the husband of the complainant due to which he collapsed drenching in blood. The victim was taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet on September 10, 2021, against 15 accused in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Krishnanagar, District Nadia. 12 accused are presently in Judicial Custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor