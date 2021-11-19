CBI arrests 2 senior officials of RBL bank for taking bribe

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested two senior officials of Ratnakar Bank Ltd (RBL) for allegedly accepting bribery of Rs 30 lakh.

The arrested accused were identified as Nimesh Manager, Regional Head, Agro Division of Ratnakar Bank Ltd in Ahmedabad, and Saurabh Bhasin, Recovery Head, Ratnakar Bank Ltd in Pune.

"A case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 1 Crore for issuing a Valuation Certificate", CBI said in a statement.

It was further alleged that the complainant along with his 12 family members applied for an agriculture term loan under the Development of Commercial Horticulture through Production and Post Harvest Management of Horticulture Scheme of the National Horticulture Board in which government gives a subsidy of 50 per cent of the total project cost limited to Rs 56 Lakh for each project.

"Due to the non-availability of subsidy, all the Agri term loans of the complainant and his family members became non-performing assets (NPA) and for availing subsidy a Valuation Certificate for mortgaged properties was required," officials said.

It was also alleged that the bribe was settled to Rs 30 Lakh on negotiation.

Searches were conducted at five locations including in Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi at the office and residential premises of both accused.

CBI laid a trap and caught both accused in bribing. The arrested accused are being produced before the Competent Court.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

