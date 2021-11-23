CBI arrests EPFO enforcement officer in bribery case

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested an Enforcement Officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Haryana, and another person, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 lakh.

The probe agency in a statement here said a case was registered on a complaint against the accused for asking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

It was alleged that even though the complainant had deposited all dues for the period of November, 2018 to July, 2019 relating to provident fund in respect of the employees of his firm, the EPFO, Jagadhari (Haryana) opened an enquiry under Civil Procedure Code, 1908 against the complainant's firm.

The CBI further said that during the said enquiry, the Enforcement Officer, EPFO informed the complainant to contact another person for getting clearance in the said enquiry.

Accordingly, the complainant met that person who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the Enforcement Officer in lieu of settling the enquiry.

Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant at the behest of the Enforcement Officer.

"The Enforcement Officer was also caught and searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused in Jagadhari, Haryana," the probe agency added.

Both the accused will be presented on Wednesday before the Court.

