CBI arrests policeman for taking bribe in J-K's Kathua

Published: August 30, 2021

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a truck owner, as per a press release on Monday.

According to the CBI, the policeman had seized a cattle-laden truck in March 2021 and demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for not filing a charge sheet. However, the policeman registered an FIR in the case. Later, the truck owner filed a complaint with CBI.

Based on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000.

Later, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the policeman in Kathua.

