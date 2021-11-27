CBI nabs cop accepting Rs 20K bribe in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 27 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a junior police officer in Jammu district for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to a CBI statement, a case was registered on a complaint against the accused Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI), Bishnah police station, on the allegations of demanding bribe.

"It was alleged that in September 2021, the complainant had submitted a complaint to the SHO, Bishnah, for registration of an FIR against certain persons who were trying to encroach and sell his land.

"It was further alleged that the said ASI initially threatened and pressured the complainant to compromise with the encroachers and later demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for taking action on the complaint and for clearing all disputes related to the complainant's land. Later, the bribe amount was allegedly negotiated at Rs 20,000.

"A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant," the statement said.

The accused was later produced before the special CBI court in Jammu.

