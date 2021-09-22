CBI registers 2 more cases of violence, other offences in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two more cases on the orders of the Calcutta High Court related to violence and other offences in West Bengal, as per a press release by the investigative agency.

CBI has taken over the investigation of both cases.

The first case was earlier registered at Jhargram Police Station on March 21 this year on the allegations that the accused, residents of Pindrakuli, Jhargram attacked the victim with sharp weapons due to their alleged political rivalry at a tea stall. The said victim was admitted to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital. Later, the victim succumbed to injuries.

The other case was earlier registered at Narendrapur Police Station of South 24 Parganas on May 6 this year on the allegations that the accused and others attacked the house of the complainant on May 5 due to an alleged political rivalry. It was further alleged that the complainant's husband was attacked by the miscreants. The victim was rushed to hospital and he succumbed to his injuries on May 6.

CBI has so far registered 40 cases and investigation is continuing in these cases.

Earlier in August this year, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

