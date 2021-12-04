CBI registers disproportionate assets case against Customs Inspector in Manipur

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against a customs Inspector for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore--more than 443 per cent of his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Seikholen Kipgen, Inspector of Customs, posted at Customs Preventive Force (CPF) in Moreh of Manipur.

CBI said that a search was conducted at the house of the accused, who was posted at Customs Preventive Force (CPF) in Moreh for possession of alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of approximately Rs 2,25,71,366 (433.30 percent) against income.

It was further alleged that the accused during the period January 2015 to October 2021 had acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable to the tune of Rs 2,60,34,348 (approximately) which were disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2,25,71,366 (approximately).

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Moreh and Kangpokpi (Manipur) which led to the recovery of documents related to the purchase of the land, Bank Accounts in the name of the accused and wife, luxurious household articles and other incriminating documents.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor