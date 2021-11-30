CBI threatening me to confess to murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, says complainant

The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday received a complaint from Gangadhar Reddy stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is threatening him to confess to the murder of former Member of Parliament, YS Vivekananda Reddy and to implicate Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) MP YS Avinash Reddy as the mastermind of the same.

"Superintendents of Police (SP) cadre officer of CBI team and the daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy, YS Sunita, are threatening me to confess to murder and implicate YS Avinash Reddy and others as masterminds in YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, by misleading the CBI court with a false testimony," Gangadhar told Andhra Pradesh police.

While speaking to the media, Gangadhar alleged, "A month ago, two officers of the CBI, including a SP level officer came to my house and asked me to testify in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case."

"When I told them that I am nowhere related to what happened, they pressurised and threatened me to testify before the court that I committed the murder for Rs 10 crores given by YS Avinash Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy and Devireddy Shankar Reddy," he further alleged.

The complainant has declared that he feels that YS Sunita and her followers pose a threat to his life and requested the SP of Anantapur to provide him with adequate security.

Responding to the allegations, Anantapur SP, Fakeerappa said, "We have received the complaint. We will provide security to Gangadhar Reddy and investigate every single aspect of his complaint thoroughly."

The CBI, late in October, had filed a chargesheet against four, namely T. Gangi Reddy, Yadati Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy, and Shaik Dasthagiri.

During the investigation, CBI had arrested two accused out of said four during August and September 2021 and they are presently in judicial custody. The other two are on bail.

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

