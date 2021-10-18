CBSE clarifies it hasn't issued date sheet for term 1 exam in November

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday said that CBSE has not released any official notification of examinations dates.

CBSE said, "It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exam in November 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now."

( With inputs from ANI )

