CBSE Class 10 results to be announced today at 12 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results for Class 10 board exams on Tuesday at 12 pm.

"CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon," the CBSE tweeted from its official Twitter handle today.Student will be able to check their results on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker

On April 14, after a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Education Ministry announced that the Board Exams for Class 10 have been cancelled due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.

Former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that students of class 10th to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If the student not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give an examination once the situation goes back to normal.





CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults#CBSEpic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021