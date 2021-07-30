CBSE Class 12 results to be declared today at 2 pm



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results will be declared today on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in.O ver 16 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed the class 12 result date and time. The Board has said that the CBSE class 12th result will be declared at 2 pm today at cbseresults.nic.in.

Due to covid lockdown, CBSE cancelled both class 12 board examinations this year. The assessment for class 12 will include the marks of students’ performance in class 10 and 11.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided on June 1 that Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year.

CBSE 12 results 2021: How to check online

- Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on 'CBSE Class 12' result link

- Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

- Class 12 results will appear on the screen

- Download your marksheet. Take a print out for further reference.