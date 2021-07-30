CBSE declares Class 12 board exam results
By ANI | Published: July 30, 2021 02:36 PM2021-07-30T14:36:56+5:302021-07-30T14:45:12+5:30
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results for class 12 board examinations.
Students can now check their results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE in a tweet today advised the students to keep their roll number handy for quick reference.
"Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference. Use the Roll Number Finder facility on http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx. Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker," said CBSE in a tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor