CBSE to declare class 10,12 results today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 & Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app on Tuesday.

Due to covid lockdown, CBSE cancelled both class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. CBSE Class 10 students will get their results which has been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment policy. The assessment for class 12 will include the marks of students’ performance in class 10 and 11.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided on June 1 that Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

CBSE 10th, 12 results 2021: How to check online

- Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on 'CBSE Class 10, 12' result link

- Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

- Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

- Download your marksheet. Take a print out for further reference.