CCB Economic Offences Wing busts ponzi scheme in Karnataka
By ANI | Published: November 7, 2021 11:34 AM2021-11-07T11:34:32+5:302021-11-07T11:45:09+5:30
The CCB Economic Offences Wing has busted a ponzi scheme promising more than 20 percent returns in HSR Layout area.
Further investigations are underway, according to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor