CCEA, Union Cabinet meet to be held today

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings are scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The last Union Cabinet meeting was held on October 6 where the Centre approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

In the last cabinet meeting, the Central government had also approved the setting up of seven PM MITRA parks as announced in Union Budget for 2021-22.

