CDS Chopper Crash: Gen Bipin Rawat declared dead

An IAF chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and at least one family member, has crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor."With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," IAF said in a tweet.

Thirteen of the 14 occupants of the IAF helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu killed, one male survivor has been found during rescue operation, Nilgiris Collector said. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the news of the crash of chopper carrying Bipin Rawat in Tamil Nadu. "Praying for the safety of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ji. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims," he said.

