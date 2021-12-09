CDS chopper crash: K'taka mourns its son-in-law Lt Col Harjinder Singh

Udupi (Karnataka), Dec 9 Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh who died in the tragic helicopter crash along with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and others, had been married to Prafulla from Karnataka.

Prafulla is the native of Salmaru village near Karkala town in Udupi district. A pall of gloom descended on the family after the news of the tragedy broke out. The entire Udupi district and the state is now mourning the death of its brave son-in-law.

Harjinder Singh and Prafulla liked each other and got married 15 years ago. The couple has a daughter. Harjinder Singh worked as the secretary to CDS Bipin Rawat.

The family members of Prafulla remember Harjinder Singh visiting the house four years ago. Puspa, Prafulla's elder sister recalled how Harjinder smilingly spoke to all in the family and remained humble. "He was a friendly and affectionate person. He behaved well with everyone. He also took care of his colleagues with empathy. Prafulla's brother has gone to New Delhi to attend the funeral," she said.

Family members explained that, though they are in a state of shock, Prafulla, the wife of Late Harjiinder Singh, is calling the family members to remain calm and courageous at this hour of crisis. Prafulla's sister's husband Valerian stated that she is displaying exemplary courage and pacifying family members when the tragedy has struck her.

"Harjinder Singh was a friendly type of person. He was as cool as a kid," he remembered.

