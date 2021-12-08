CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier, deeply saddened by his death: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deep anguish on the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash and said his insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional.

Describing CDS Rawat as "an outstanding soldier" and "a true patriot," the Prime Minister said he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus.

The Prime Minister also expressed his anguish at the death of others on board the helicopter including Gen Rawat's wife and defence officers.

"I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," he added.

PM Modi said that as India's first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to the country's armed forces including defence reforms.

"He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service," the Prime Minister said.

The military helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat had served in difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He served as Chief of the Army Staff from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

