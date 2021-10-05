CDS Rawat calls on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

By ANI | Published: October 5, 2021 10:08 PM2021-10-05T22:08:33+5:302021-10-05T22:15:02+5:30

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met Chief of Defense Staff General (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

CDS Rawat calls on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan | CDS Rawat calls on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

CDS Rawat calls on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Next

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met Chief of Defense Staff General (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the President.

Last week, Bipin Rawat met the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley, during his US visit and both discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security.

Rawat took over his new office as CDS on December 31, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ram Nath KovindJoint Chiefs Of StaffChiefs of armySouth korean joint chiefs of staffRam nath kovidUs joint chiefs of staffJoint staffShri ram nath kovind