Cellphone devices worth Rs. 6 crore stolen by gang of robbers at Bengaluru-Chittoor highway

In a shocking incident, car-borne gang looted cellphones worth 6 crore at Bengaluru-Chittoor highway. The interstate gang intercepted the vehicle that was transporting the consignment. The incident took place on Devarayasamudra near Mulbagal which is 90 km away from Bengaluru. As per the report, the truck was coming from Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district and heading towards Bengaluru. The initial probe in his case revealed that 8-10 people were in the car who looted the consignment.

Recalling the entire episode, police sources the driver Suresh said, robbers rammed their vehicle and asked him to come out of the car and after that, they escaped with the truck. According to The Times of India report, when the driver came out of the truck, robbers tied Suresh with a tree. The gang members transferred the consignment to another truck near Nernahalli and fled. After some time, the driver was able to untie himself. Post that he reached the nearby police station. The incident came to light after the driver informed Mulbagal Rural police about the crime.

