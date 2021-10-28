Central govt extends Covid -19 restrictions till 30 Nov

The Corona situation in the country has been brought under control and all industries and operations have been started under Mission Begin. However, the central government has instructed the concerned agencies and citizens to abide by the rules of Covid 19 as corona patients are still being found. In view of this, it is mandatory to abide by the rules regarding Covid and the Central Government has extended the restrictions of Covid till November 30.

Under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Central Government issued a circular on November 28 and issued restrictions on Covid. Accordingly, compliance with the order of the Ministry of Health dated September 21, 2021 will continue to be mandatory. The notification has been signed by Union Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhala. Earlier, the government had extended the ban on covid till October 30 by issuing a circular on September 28. Now, these restrictions have been extended to 30 November.

Meanwhile, there is a festive atmosphere across the country and Diwali is just a few days away. As a result, the market is getting crowded and people are flocking to public places. Therefore, the government has maintained restrictions on covid and public events, rallies and agitations will be banned.