Central govt to evaluate performance of Under Secretaries

The central government is ready to take important steps to accelerate development. The government has ordered a review of the work of officials at the lower secretary level. The review will be conducted by central employees and officers above 50 years of age. According to the report, the central government is likely to take action against any officer who does not perform well.

This step is considered to be important by the central government. This is because in the past, when the work of the officers was reviewed, many officers dealing with the tax department were forced to retire. The performance of this officers were poor. Their performance will be decided on the work of the officer. It will review the number of vacations, information on assets and transactions, and things like medical health.

Meanwhile, the relief is that employees who have one year left to retire. They will not retire prematurely. During this period, a report will be prepared on the performance of Under Secretary level officers. According to the government, apart from the target given to the officer in the service record, file clearing, paper submission and other things will be evaluated. The review was first directed in August 2020. It said that evaluation should be done to ensure that the government official continues to work or that he is forced to retire in the public interest. Further it said that the work of all the departments and employees of the ministry should be reviewed. All the employees of the department in the ministry will have to show performance otherwise the non-performing employees will be given early retirement. The government had taken similar action last year.