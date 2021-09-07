Central team finds majority of cases of fever outbreak, death among children due to Dengue in UP's Firozabad

Central team sent to Firozabad to investigate the cause of fever outbreaks and deaths among children has found that the majority of cases are due to dengue, along with few cases of scrub typhus and leptospirosis, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

In a letter to UP chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Central team comprising of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) officials have "observed that the majority of cases are due to Dengue, while a few are because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis." "Vector Indices were also found to be high with House Index and Container Index, both above 50 per cent, in Firozabad district and accordingly the vector surveillance and control measures have been instituted," he said.

Based on the detailed observations of the Central Team, Bhushan in the letter asked the UP government to screen all fever patients for Dengue, Malaria, Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis.

He also said the state needs to strengthen ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) based testing facilities.

"Activities related to fever survey, vector control and fever camps should continue as per micro plan submitted by the Central Team. Surveillance should be strengthened with the implementation of IHIP in the district in coordination with CSU IDSP, NCDC. Entomological activities should be strengthened and continued as per standard guidelines and SOPs of NVBDCP," Bhushan said in the letter.

The Union Health Secretary further asked the state to augment the isolation beds and admission facilities in the District Hospital of Firozabad and neighbouring districts.

"Organize a short reorientation of all doctors at PHC, CHC and district Hospital cum medical college of Firozabad and neighbouring districts on recent guidelines for the management of Dengue, Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Services of experts on Infectious diseases from KGMU and similar institutions may be utilized for this purpose. IEC activities to be intensified by the District administration," the letter said further.

The letter further informed that NCDC has deputed two EIS officers in the district for a period of the next 14 days and they will assist the district in strengthening its outbreak response.

With inputs from ANI

