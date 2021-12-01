Central Vista, Parliament building projects of national importance; construction activities not causing pollution, Centre to SC

The Central government on Tuesday has apprised the Supreme Court that the Central Vista development project and the construction work for the new Parliament building are projects of "national importance" and they are complying with every condition to ensure that pollution is not caused.

It said all construction activities in Delhi by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) have been halted in compliance with the directions of the top court to curb air pollution, except the Central Vista redevelopment which is a project of national importance.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the construction activities at the Central Vista site are compliant with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

"So far as the Parliamentary building and the Central Vista avenue site is concerned, it complies with Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and each and every condition which is put to ensure that it does not cause any pollution," affidavit stated.

In the affidavit, the Central government submitted that it is employing all measures for Central Vista redevelopment such as anti-smog guns, mist-spray systems, use of dust-suppressants like magnesium chloride, use of conveyor belts to transfer construction material, keeping all construction material in wet condition etc.

The response of the Central government was filed in compliance with the apex court's November 29 order wherein it had asked the government to respond to the allegation that construction work for the Central Vista Redevelopment project was a major cause of pollution.

The top court will hear tomorrow the plea seeking emergency steps to control the worsening air quality situation in the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

