Centre advised airlines to allot preferred seat to MPs, informs MoS VK Singh

Airlines have been advised to allocate the preferred seat to Member of Parliaments (MPs) during air travel, said Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakarn asked whether the government has issued any guideline to private airlines operating within India for assisting Members of Parliament (MPs) during air travel.

Singh, in a written reply in the Lower House, said that guidelines have been issued for extending protocol or courtesy support to Members of Parliament at airports by all airlines including Air India, Airport operators, and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

He further stated that the airlines have been advised to facilitate MPs in the completion of their check-in formalities at the airport.

"As per the extant guidelines, airlines have been advised that seats of their choice be allotted to MPs subject to availability," he replied.

On being asked about the procedure in place for MPs in case of non-compliance from the airline staff, Singh said: "If complaints from MPs on rude behaviour by airline staffs are received, they will be examined and reports will be sought from the concerned airlines followed by appropriate actions," Sindh replied.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor