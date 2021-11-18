Centre approves Rs 6,466 cr package for telecom services in remote areas

With the aim of boosting connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a Rs 6,466 crore package for telecom services in remote areas, said Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

"The move is made to introduce 4G services in villages that are still not covered by telecom sector. As many as 7287 villages, 44 districts of 5 states will be covered in the project," said Vaishnaw.

Services will be started in the next 18-24 months.

( With inputs from ANI )

