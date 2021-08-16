Centre assures all possible help to Kerala during Covid-19 crisis

Centre has assured all possible help to Kerala as a central government team led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state health minister Veena George to review the COVID-19 situation in the state in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

"Had an intensive meeting with the Chief Minister and Health Minister of Kerala, @VijayanPinarayiji and Veena George ji, along with State officials to review #COVID19 situation in Kerala," tweeted by Mandaviya after the meeting.

"Central Government allocates Rs 267.35 crores to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II. It will strengthen the state's health infrastructure and effectively manage #COVID19. Additionally, Rs 1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating a medicine pool," he further said in his tweet.

"Central Govt will ensure the creation of a Center of Excellence that caters to Telemedicine Facilities in every district in Kerala. For prioritising health of children, paediatric ICU to be established in district hospitals with 10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facility," health minister further added.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Central Government has assured all possible help to Kerala, including providing vaccines to the State," he further added.

The Union Health Minister also met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan later in the day.

Subsequently, he is scheduled to visit the Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL) office in Thiruvananthapuram as well as the government medical college and hospital in the state capital before returning to Delhi later in the evening.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,79,155 active cases of COVID-19, while 18,601 people have succumbed to the infection so far in Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

