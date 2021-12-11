Centre committed to achieving universalization of social security, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Stating that the Centre is committed to achieving universalization of social security, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has informed that a very significant step taken in this direction is the launch of e-Shram portal to capture the data of unorganized sector workers for evidence-based policy making and for providing social security to the unorganised sector workers.

His remarks came at the Tripartite National Dialogue on Global Call to Action for a human-centred recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in the context of India, organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the objective of the tripartite conference was to discuss the four priority areas of the Global Call to Action including inclusive economic growth and employment; protection of all workers; universal social protection and social dialogue, in the context of India.

The conference was envisaged to foster convergence and tripartite action contributing to the implementation of the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work and Sustainable Development Goals in India, said the ministry.

In his keynote address on the occasion, the Union Minister emphasized on the importance of tripartite social dialogue and a futuristic approach for policymaking and implementation in the country.

He highlighted the need for capacity building, skill development, occupational safety of the workers and transition towards green jobs and a green economy for inclusive, resilient and sustainable development of the country.

The Minister further informed that the Labour Bureau of Ministry is undertaking all-India surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, transport sector workers, which will help in developing policies for the welfare of the workers. The importance of collective efforts of Government and social partners and constructive tripartite social dialogue to build back better was also highlighted.

