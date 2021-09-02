Centre constitutes committee to review existing guidelines of Journalist Welfare Scheme

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday constituted a committee to review the existing guidelines of the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the 12-member committee will examine the need for revision of quantum of ex-gratia payment in death as well as other cases under the JWS.

It will also look into the aspect of differentiation and parity between accredited and non-accredited journalists for availing benefits under this Scheme.

The committee has also been asked to look into the revision and broad-basing the definition of a working journalist for the purpose of the scheme keeping in view the Occupational, Safety, Health and Working Condition Code-2020 as well as Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. It will give its recommendations within a period of two months.

Prasar Bharati member Ashok Tandon has been appointed the Chairman of this committee. Pankaj Sisodia will be the convener. Kanchan Prasad has been made a member on behalf of PIB.

Among the journalists, Sachidanand Murthy, Shekhar Aiyer, Amitabh Sinha, Shishir Kumar Sinha, Ravindra Kumar, Hitesh Shankar, Smriti Kak, Amit Kumar, Vasudha Venugopal have been nominated as members.

( With inputs from ANI )

