Centre decides to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Nov 17

Government of India has decided resume operations of the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from 17th November, 2021, keeping in view improved Covid-19 situation. The operations at the Corridor had been suspended since 16th March, 2020 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. This decision of the Modi Government will benefit large number of Sikh pilgrims.

"In a major decision that'll benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, govt has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," tweeted HM Amit Shah.

Pilgrimage through the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to Covid protocols.

India had signed an Agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019 on the modalities for operationalization of the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.