Centre extends COVID-19 restrictions till November 30

Despite the number of COVID-19 cases on a steady decline across the country currently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the pandemic restrictions across the country till November 30 to prevent any further spread of the pandemic.

The decision was taken after some states reported a relatively high number of Covid cases, challenging the public health of the nation.

Considering the prevailing situation and the upcoming festivals, which might lead to an increase in cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, after a discussion with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officials, decided to extend Covid restrictions across the country.

"In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10 (2) (1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs of even number, dated 28th September 2021, to ensure compliance with Prompt and Effective Containment measures for Covid-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), dated 21st September 2021 will remain in force upto November 30, 2021," the Home Ministry order, issued on Thursday, read.

Meanwhile, India logged 16,156 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,42,31,809, while the active cases declined to 1,60,989, the lowest in 243 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

