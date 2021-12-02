Centre reduced MNREGA budget from Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 73,000 crore, says LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that the Central Government has been reducing the budget of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act ever since it came into power.

Kharge alleged, "The budget under MNREGA was Rs 1,10,000 crore in 2020-21 has now come down to Rs 73,000 Crore".

"Modi government has been making cuts in NREGA Budget ever since they came to power. Their intention is to see to it that the poor do not stand on their feet and do not live with self-respect. Their budget of Rs 1,10,000 crore in 2020-21 has now come down to Rs 73,000 Crores," Kharge said at a press conference in Delhi.

"When people are coming back to their homes at the time of the pandemic, they will search for work there. They are not getting any work, on the other hand, the budget went down too," he added.

"The fascist government had forced the farmers, journalists, youngsters to protest against its fascist policies," said Randeep Surjewala, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee for Karnataka.

( With inputs from ANI )

