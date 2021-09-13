Centre should ask states to reduce stubble burning, promote spray of bio-decomposer, urges Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said we have appealed to the Centre to ask the neighbouring state governments to spray bio-decomposer for free in the farmlands for the reduction of the stubble burning.

"We have appealed to the Centre to ask state neighbouring state governments to spray the bio-decomposer on farmland for free, it is very reasonable. The stubble need not be burnt again. We have filed an application in the Center's Air Quality Commission," said Kejriwal.

While speaking on the air quality of Delhi, Kejriwal said the air quality is improving with the steps taken in the last 4-5 years.

"By October 10 till November end, the air quality of Delhi will start to degrade again, due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"The Delhi government has come up with a solution. Pusa Institute developed a bio-decomposer solution. The crop of paddy is harvested by the farmer in the month of October, the stalk which remains on the ground is called stubble. After this, only a short period of time remains, after that the wheat crop has to be sown. That is why the farmer burns the stubble," said Delhi CM.

According to Kejriwal, the Delhi government used Pusa's Bio Decomposer which is very cheap, in 39 villages of Delhi, on 1,935 acres of land. Due to the decomposer, the stalk gets rotten and the land becomes ready for sowing again. The Development Department of the Delhi Government has spoken to the farmers, and they expressed their happiness for the step taken, informed by Delhi CM.

"We have put the solution before the Centre's Air Quality Commission. It was said on their behalf that there should be a third-party audit regarding air quality," said Kejriwal.

( With inputs from ANI )

