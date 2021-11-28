Centre should take prompt action: Rajasthan CM on new COVID-19 variant

Amid rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the Centre must take prompt action adding that many people across the country have not taken their second dose of the vaccine.

"Centre should take prompt action in view of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron. Many people across the country have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should also be administered," Gehlot told reporters here on Saturday.

"There is havoc in Europe. The World Health Organisation has also raised an alarm," he added.

His statement comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.

Emphasizing on the need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, the Chief Minister said that now there is laxity among the people. "There is a need to put mask on. Social distancing is not followed and all of us are responsible for this. Political meetings and elections are held where public cannot follow such norms. Now is the time to pay attention on it," he said.

Gehlot also said that he would hold a review meeting on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting which lasted for almost 2 hours to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, officials briefed the PM about the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries.

Its implications for India were also discussed. The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

( With inputs from ANI )

