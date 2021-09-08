Centre signs ceasefire agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group: MHA

New Delhi, September 8 The Centre on Wednesday entered into a Ceasefire Agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group for a period of one year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

With the signing of the agreement, the Ministry said more than 200 cadres of this group joined the peace process.

The Ministry said that the initiative is fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "insurgency free and prosperous North East" and in a significant boost to the Naga peace process, under the guidance of Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

The Ministry said that the agreement will be applicable with the "with effect from September 8, 2021, for a period of one year"

The Central government has already signed a Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM) and Ceasefire Agreements with other Naga groups namely, NSCN(NK), NSCN(R), and NSCN(K)-Khango.

In August 2019, the Central government had also signed an Agreement with NLFT(SD) by which 88 cadres along with 44 weapons joined the mainstream of society in Tripura. In January 2020, with the signing of the Bodo Agreement, more than 2,250 cadres of insurgent groups, including all factions of NDFB, along with 423 weapons and a huge quantity of ammunition surrendered in Assam and joined the mainstream.

On February 23 this year, 1,040 cadres of various underground Karbi groups of Assam surrendered along with 338 weapons which were followed by the signing of the Karbi Anglong Agreement last week.

( With inputs from ANI )

