Centre, State government should encourage youth to participate in sports: Telangana Sports Minister Goud

Telangana sports minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday, said the Central government and the state government should encourage more youth to take part in sports.

While speaking to the reporters, Srinivas Goud said that the government of India is planning to initiate more schemes towards sports.

"Both the Centre and State Governments in India must encourage youth to take part in sports and win more and more medals for the Nation, " said V Srinivas Goud.

"PV Sindhu who hails from Hyderabad has played well and the government has also supported her a lot. Even Gopichand was supported by the government, last time she brought silver medal for the nation and this time bronze medal was bagged by her," said Goud.

"The Government has supported the players and the coach financially and encouraged players who have to represent India internationally," he further said.

He further continued saying, "In Telangana, the government has given two per cent to sports and 0.5 per cent to students in education."

"We have built 34 stadiums in Telangana, the state is new and is developing. We have made various schemes towards development and our government has made a sub-committee to make great policy towards sports with a vision to encourage more and more youth from rural areas and cities for sports, we hope for more gold medals to come home in future," he added.

Earlier Goud congratulated javelin Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra on winning the Gold medal "HISTORY. MADE. Hearty Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning #gold in the #Athletics men's javelin final. @Neeraj_chopra1 #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #Olympics #UnitedByEmotion StrongerTogether," he tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Olympics. He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m.

( With inputs from ANI )

