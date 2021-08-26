Centre to launch E-Shram portal today

In order to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector, the government will launch the E-Shram portal on Thursday.

The Centre will launch the E-Shram portal at 3:30 pm today.

Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav had, earlier on August 24, unveiled the logo for the E-Shram portal.

"Targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much-needed step and the portal which will be the national database of our nation builders, our Shram Yogis, will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep, who are the builders of our nation," Yadav had said on the logo launch event.

"Targeted delivery and last-mile delivery, has been a major focus of the schemes of government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram portal) is another key step towards that and will be a game-changer for the social security of millions of unorganised workers," the Labour Minister had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

