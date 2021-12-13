Centre to move HC, SC Judges Salaries Amendment Bill in RS

As the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered the 11th day on Monday, the Centre will introduce 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021' in Rajya Sabha for consideration.

Amid continued face-off with the Opposition on the suspension of 12 MPs, the Rajya Sabha will consider the Bill which clarifies that a person will be entitled to the additional pension or family pension from the first day of the month in which they complete the minimum age under the concerned age bracket.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Bill that seeks amendment in The High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

The bill seeks to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge.

Both the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954, and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 regulate the salaries and conditions of service of the judges of High Courts and the Supreme Court of India.

Under the Acts, all the retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts and their family members are entitled to pension or family pension. They are also entitled to an additional quantum of pension or family pension when they attain a certain age in accordance with a specified scale. The scale contains five age brackets (with minimum age of 80, 85, 90, 95, and 100 years), and the additional quantum increases with age (from 20 per cent to 100 per cent of the pension or family pension).

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

