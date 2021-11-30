Centre to procure all kinds of paddy produced by Telangana farmers, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Centre would procure all kinds of paddy, which are produced by Telangana's farmers.

"I told Telangana's farmers that the government of India is going to procure all kinds of existing crops, be it wild rice or raw rice. So, I have requested the Telangana government that fear should not be created among the farmers. Attempts should not be made to scare them," Reddy told ANI.

"I told the State Government that they should not make it a political issue and speak against the farmers. They should be for the benefit of farmers. Government of India will procure all the paddy that will be produced," the BJP leader added.

Earlier on November 18, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy and other senior party leaders along with party workers carried out a rally from public gardens to the Agriculture Commissioner office over the issue of paddy procurement.

( With inputs from ANI )

