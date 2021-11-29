Centre trying to avoid addressing demands of farmers, Opposition putting pressure on govt to take issues: SKM

The Government of India is trying to avoid addressing other demands being raised by the farmers' movement while the Opposition is also putting pressure on the Centre to take up these matters, said an official statement issued by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Monday.

"Even as this historical development of repeal of three black laws took place today, more than 686 farmers have sacrificed their lives in a peaceful and persistent protest. The responsibility for this massive human cost lies squarely with the Government," the statement said.

Earlier today, the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by both the Houses, the first day of the winter session of the Parliament. The development was marred by the fact that there was no debate allowed on the Bill tabled to repeal the three laws.

A large number of farmers who have been protesting have clearly told the government that they have never been consulted about these laws.

The statement said that the protesting farmers continue to wait patiently and hopefully again, for a solid address of their pending demands. "It can be seen that nearly all Opposition political parties of India are putting their weight behind these demands including MSP legal guarantee," it said.

Further, it also said that several economists are stepping forward to support this demand, and pointing out that this is much needed, and will have many positive outcomes for the overall economy in India.

However, some experts are willingly choosing to misinterpret farmers' demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and present data of public financing burden, the farmers' movement knows that such misleading data will not stand the test of scrutiny.

"The investments for an MSP guarantee law are very much within the practical power of the Union Government and will come back as revenues as soon as rural economy receives a boost from such a law," the statement added.

On another demand related to withdrawal of cases filed against protesting farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar indicated that he will do as per the Centre's instructions.

"The Centre cannot escape its responsibility with regard to this demand, or all other pending demands including on withdrawal of electricity amendments bill, around compensation to kin of martyrs, a martyr memorial, about arrest and sacking of Ajay Mishra Teni etc," it added.

The statement also informed that the international solidarity actions are continuing. "There has been one more protest organised in London by Indian diaspora with women leading this protest," it said.

In local elections in Rajasthan, it has been noted that some candidates are claiming themselves to be representing SKM.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha clarifies strongly that SKM has no candidates in any elections anywhere, and appeals that citizens should not be misled by anyone claiming to be an SKM candidate, the statement further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

