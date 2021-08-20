Centre wants to hide facts regarding oxygen shortage deaths: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the Centre wants to hide facts regarding deaths due to lack of oxygen in Delhi during the second wave of COVID-19.

While talking to ANI, Deputy CM said, "We can't deny that people died due to lack of oxygen in Delhi in the Second wave of COVID-19. But the central government wants to hide the whole situation.

"We have written a letter to LG and also to the Central Government, then to Home Minister Amit Shah, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare LG had again rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate the deaths due to lack of oxygen," he added.

While responding to the statement and allegations raised by Sisodia, a government source said that "The statements made by the Deputy CM are misleading, to say the least. Neither the LG nor Government of India have said that the deaths due to oxygen shortage should not be probed."

"What has been said earlier on July 6, this year and is being repeated again on August 19 is that a high-level committee constituted as per Supreme Court directions, where apart from senior and reputed Doctors, the ACS (Health), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is also a member, is already looking into the matter," said the sources.

"The interim report has been submitted and is working on the final report. LG as well as Health Minister, Government of India have reiterated that the said committee should be allowed to do its work. Setting up another committee for the same purpose will only create confusion," the source added.

"The Government has also been advised to follow the directions of Courts in the matter," it added

( With inputs from ANI )

