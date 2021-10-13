Centre warns Maharashtra to pay arrears as it is hampering Coal India's operations

It is learned that some states, including Maharashtra, are in arrears of Rs 8,000 crore due to drought and power crisis in the country. The central government has suggested that these states should pay the arrears soon. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have arrears of Rs 7,974 crore. Coal India is running out of money to buy Coal. Due to high arrears, it was difficult for the states to maintain adequate coal reserves, senior central government officials said.

These states have the highest thermal power generation. These four states have enough coal reserves to last one or two days. At the end of last financial year, Coal India owed Rs 21,619 crore to all power generating companies and power boards in the country. The demand for electricity in the country has increased in the last few days. However, power generation has declined due to shortage of coal supply and insufficient reserves. As per the guidelines of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, it is necessary to keep stock for 15 to 30 days. In fact many energy projects have only one to four days of stock.

- Inadequate drought has created power crisis in the country. In such a situation, the Union Ministry of Energy has issued guidelines to the states regarding power consumption.

- Power supply will be reduced if they are violated, it has been warned.

- As per the instructions of the Ministry of Energy, the power supplied to the States from the Central Power Plants should be used only for the consumers.

- If additional power is available, it should be informed so that it can be supplied to the needy states. However, there is a clear warning that if a state is found selling electricity at a power exchange, their supply may be reduced or the electricity may be withdrawn.

- Electricity distribution companies are required to do quarterly energy accounting by an approved energy auditor within 60 days.

