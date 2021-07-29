Centre's big decision for OBC, EWS category; reservations for medical admission from 2021-22 onwards

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken big decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical / dental courses (MBBS / MD / MS / Diploma / BDS / MDS) from the current academic year 2021-22 onwards.

This decision would benefit every year nearly 1500 OBC students in MBBS and 2500 OBC students in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students in postgraduation.

Nearly 5,550 students will be benefitted. Government is committed to providing due reservation both to Backward Category and EWS Category: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021