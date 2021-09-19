Charanjit Singh Channi named new Chief Minister of Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi has been elected as the new Punjab Chief Minister replacing Captain Amarinder Singh who resigned yesterday. "I welcome this decision of leadership. Charanjit Singh Channi is my younger brother. I wish him best," said Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, whose name was doing rounds for the Punjab CM post. Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has officially announced that party leader Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.